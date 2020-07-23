Wilmer Valderrama’s Feelings About Ex Demi Lovato’s Engagement To Max Ehrich Revealed

Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato split in 2016 after dating for six years, but the actor wishes ‘nothing but the best’ for the singer who is now engaged to Max Ehrich.

Wilmer Valderrama, 40, is “really excited” for Demi Lovato’s engagement to Max Ehrich, 29. The That ‘70s Show star, who dated the 27-year-old “Confident” singer from 2010 to 2016, couldn’t be happier for his ex after she shared the exciting news of her proposal in an Instagram post just before midnight on July 22. HollywoodLife spoke with a few sources close to Wilmer, who popped the question earlier this year to model Amanda Pacheco, 28.

“Wilmer wishes Demi nothing but the best and is happy to see she’s found someone to share her life with,” one insider said. “Although things didn’t work out between them, Wilmer is a firm believer that you always take certain lessons away from past relationships and they shared experiences he’ll never forget. He’s glad to see Demi found her person and Wilmer has found the love of his life in Amanda. They both found their fairytale ending and that’s as good as it gets.”

“Wilmer loves Demi as he has been there with her and for her through the thick and the thin,” another source explained. “However, their journey as a couple and their relationship from the past, and any chance of rekindling it is over. When it comes to anything romantic, that ship has sailed. People will have to stop thinking that. What stands out now is their friendship. Something that thrives because they have been through so much together. They forever share a bond that will be as one of a kind as anyone could imagine.”

“Wilmer is really excited and happy that she has found someone in Max to be her future husband, someone that makes her feel whole,” the pal added. “Wilmer has found that for himself with his fiancée Amanda and if Max keeps her healthy and happy. That is all Wilmer can ask for because her well being is extremely important to him.”

Demi fell in love with the former Young and the Restless actor while the two quarantined in lockdown together starting in March. In the engagement announcement she shared with fans, the Grammy nominee wore a white dress on the beach in Malibu while posing for photos with Max, taken by Angelo Kritikos.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with celebrity jeweler George Khalife, aka “George the Jeweler” who weighed in on Demi’s engagement ring, saying, “Based off of the photos this is a 3 stone ring. The center stone is emerald cut and looks over 10 carats. The side stones are trapezoid cut and appears to be around 2.5 to 3 carats. This beautiful piece is estimated around $1 million or more. She deserves it!”