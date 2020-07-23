Demi Lovato’s $1 Million Engagement Ring: Jeweler Explains Design Of Ring She Totally ‘Deserves’

Demi Lovato is sporting an absolute rock of a diamond on her hand after getting engaged to Max Ehrich. A celebrity jeweler gives us the details on her new million dollar sparkler.

Demi Lovato had two amazing reasons to celebrate boyfriend Max Ehrich proposing to her. The first was obviously that she’s going to marry the man of her dreams who loves her with all of his heart. The second was he did REALLY well in picking out a truly stunning engagement ring fit for the queen that Demi is. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer flashed her new rock in a number of their engagement photos, as well as Instagram stories after the proposal, where she looked on in a amazement at how the ring looked on her hand. A top celebrity jeweler tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the ring is worth around $1 million, with a center diamond stone that is at least 10 carats.

“I am so happy for her, this ring is beautiful! Based off of the photos this is a 3 stone ring. The center stone is emerald cut and looks over 10 carats. The side stones are trapezoid cut and appears to be around 2.5 to 3 carats,” Celebrity jeweler, George Khalife, better known as “George the Jeweler” explains.

“On the quality grading scale it’s a VS1, which is near flawless, and on the color scale is around an F which means near colorless. This beautiful piece is estimated around $1 million or more. She deserves it!” George adds. Not only did Demi give fans a look at her gorgeous ring from Max in the photos taken immediately after their engagement on the beach in Malibu, she was so enamored of the new bling when she and the 29-year-old actor celebrated their betrothal over dinner at Nobu Malibu afterwards.

Demi shared an Instagram story where she held her hand up over her lips to flaunt the incredible ring. Her brown eyes were watery with so much emotion as she wrote over the photo, “When you begin to actually process your evening and realize that YOU’RE ENGAGED TO YOUR SOULMATE.”

Demi and Max’s whirlwind romance kicked into high gear while they spent March and April quarantined together at home. By early May, the couple was openly sharing their romance on Instagram. On May 8, Max shared an IG video slow dancing and kissing Demi and wrote in the caption, “my whole heart.” On July 3, Demi posted an IG photo of the pair going in for a kiss, calling it her “favorite” so far. She added in the caption, “Thank you for making me the happiest. I love yew soooo much @maxehrich .” Little did she know Max was about to make her even more happy than she already was.

The couple announced their new status in the wee early morning hours of July 23 via Instagram posts. “I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you,” Demi wrote to Max. “I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Max gushed in his Instagram photos caption, “You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby.”