Demi Lovato Admits She’s No Longer Friends With Selena Gomez & Only Talks To Miley Cyrus From That ‘Era’

Demi Lovato admitted during her Harper’s Bazzar profile that she is ‘not friends’ with her former pal Selena Gomez after years of their on-agin, off-agin friendship.

Just like their fans, celebrities have friends who also come and go in their lives. Demi Lovato is no stranger to that. During her revealing Harper’s Bazaar interview for the May 2020 Issue, the “Confident” songstress, 27, opened up about the remaining friendships that she has with her fellow former Disney stars and addressed who she is still close to after all these years. Following her appearance on her Instagram Live show, Demi shared that she’s definitely still close to Miley Cyrus. “She’s awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have,” she shared with the outlet. “But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with,”

Unlike Miley, however, Demi’s bond with her Camp Rock co-stars, The Jonas Brothers, has seemingly run its course, and she’s lost touch with her former BFF Selena Gomez. The pair, who knew each other as far back as 2002 when they were auditioning for Barney & Friends, remained relatively close through their Disney days until their lives went in different directions and their pursuits became more focused.

Although they tried to rekindle their bond in the mid-2010s, things fell apart, until Selena showed support for Demi’s astonishing and powerful Grammy Awards performance in January. Selena wrote a lengthy comment on her Instagram story during the performance, featuring Demi as she belted her song “Anyone.” Selena gushed about her former pal, “I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational, and DESERVED this moment was. Demi I’m so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery.”

Selena’s message to Demi, while kind, hasn’t altered the state of their relationship. “When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them,” Demi expressed. “But I’m not friends with her, so it felt…I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

As for Demi’s life now, she’s undergone a major lifestyle change since her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose. Demi has put her focus back on her sobriety, music, and making her physical, mental and emotional health a major priority with her new lease on life. The singer debuted “Anyone,” her powerful new ballad, at the 2020 Grammy Awards in January and is working on her seventh studio album.