Demi Lovato Gushes Over Fiancé Max Ehrich As She Reveals She ‘Loved Him’ The 1st Night They Met

Demi Lovato confessed that quarantine ‘accelerated’ her relationship with Max Ehrich & revealed the delicious dish she loves to cook for him!

Demi Lovato, 28, opened up about the first time she met her now fiancé Max Ehrich, 29 — and it turns out it was love at first sight! “I knew I loved him the night I met him,” the Camp Rock alum confessed on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, set to air on Monday, Sept. 14. “We started dating. We immediately went into quarantine…I was like, look, we’re quarantining together. Um, cause I love you. So we started doing that,” she explained.

Demi announced her engagement to The Young & The Restless star on July 23, posting a gorgeous series of photos taken by her friend and pro-photographer Angelo Kritikos. “I was set to have my comeback this year after, you know, being out of the spotlight for a while. And, things didn’t really go according to plan, but like I said, everything is about timing allowed. God, it allowed, um, you know, my fiancé to come into my life,” she also said. “We were able to share this time together that we wouldn’t have normally gotten to spend. And that accelerated our relationship on a level that, you know, you can’t really explain to people, but quarantine either makes or breaks deal,” the singer gushed.

“And it really made that. So I’m really, I’m really blessed, really fortunate and continuing to count my blessings every day,” she also said. Once the shutdown began in March, Demi and Max quickly left her apartment building to sleep on a futon at her mom’s house — but have since gotten a house of their own where she has taken up cooking. “He’s the first person in my life that I’ve ever really wanted to cook for,” Demi explained, admitting Max is a super healthy eater!

“Right now [my favorite dish to cook for him is] rice, because that’s all I know how to cook and I’m not even very good at that yet. So we’re mastering that, but he’s, he’s like a pesca-vegan. So he like eats fish, but he’s vegan has like certain dietary restrictions, but it’s really funny cause we work so well together,” she said, joking, “I’ll order my taco bell and he’ll get his like healthy food.”

During the interview, Demi also talked about her new single “It’s OK Not To Be OK,” which dropped is a collaboration with Marshmello. “So much of me as in this song, I pour my heart and soul into every song that I create. Whether it was a song that was written for me or a song that I wrote myself, I it’s equally as, immersed, I’m equally as immersed in my, in my process,” she said. “And so I just, I, you know, I wanted to bring positive energy and into this song and give a hopeful message because there’s so many people out there right now that need to know they’re not alone in a way that they’re feeling this is, these are unprecedented times and we really need to take care of our mental health, because it is just as important as our physical health.”