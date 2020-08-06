Demi Lovato Wants A ‘Classic & Elegant’ Wedding: She Has ‘So Many Ideas’ For Her Big Day Already

Demi Lovato just got engaged to fiancé Max Ehrich two weeks ago, but she’s already thinking about her wedding day — and definitely wants to include Max’s parents!



Demi Lovato, 27, is already thinking about her wedding to Max Ehrich, 29! “Demi hasn’t stopped smiling from ear to ear since Max proposed and she has so many ideas for her wedding day, but nothing has been set in stone yet,” a source close to the Confident singer spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Demi will likely do something classic and elegant, but she’s always been one to make her own rules so she’ll definitely include touches that will make their wedding stand out from the rest,” the insider dished.

Max popped the question to Demi in a romantic beach proposal on July 23 after four months of dating, and had the entire thing captured on camera by photographer Angelo Kritikos (including a shot of her spectacular $1 million ring). When it comes to planning their special day, Max — who stars on The Young & The Restless — will be there every step of the way. “Max is so excited too and he absolutely wants to be included in every step of the planning process which Demi loves,” our source said, adding that she wants her guests to be surprised. “Whatever decisions she makes, she wants to keep it all under wraps because she wants to surprise her guests with a big reveal,” they explained.

While there’s no doubt Demi’s mom Dianna De La Garza and step dad Eddie will help her with whatever she needs, the Camp Rock alum also wants to make sure Max’s parents have a say. “Demi loves everything about Max including his parents,” a second source revealed. “They have been so welcoming to her and even though she isn’t able to see them in person yet she talks to them all the time because Max is so close to them. She feels lucky that she’s getting such a great in-laws and she can’t wait for them all to be able to get together,” they also said. Outside of her parents, Demi has big sister Dallas, 32, and little sis Madison, 18, to lean on, too.

Demi confirmed she got engaged to Max via Instagram, writing a sweet tribute to her future husband. “@maxehrich –

I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too,” she gushed. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage,” she also wrote.