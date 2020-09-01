Becca Kufrin Confirms Split From Garrett Yrigoyen 2 Years After Engagement: It’s Been ‘Very Difficult’

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are officially over. ‘The Bachelorette’ star confirmed their breakup on her latest podcast and revealed how they came to the decision to end their engagement.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett [Ygrigoyen] and I have decided to end our engagement,” a very emotional Becca Kufrin, 30, said on her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast on Sept. 1. She admitted that this is a “very difficult” personal matter and the breakup has been a “roller coaster of emotions.” Becca said that she and Garrett have “finally come to terms” with the split and “still have so much love and kindness and compassion in our hearts for the other person, but sometimes people’s paths just go different ways.”

Becca knows that fans have been wanting to know what’s going on with Garrett for months. She acknowledged that fans have noticed from her and Garrett’s social media that they’ve been spending time apart. They took the time apart to “gain some clarity as to what was the next best step in our lives, whether that was together or as individuals.”

She continued: “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t just something we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers. It’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

Becca and Garrett met and fell in love during her season of The Bachelorette. They got engaged during the season 14 finale. Fans first started speculating that Becca and Garrett may have split in June 2020, but Becca posted a photo that confirmed they were very much still together.

However, when Garrett posted his support for the police amid the Black Lives Matter movement, Becca spoke out against her fiance. Becca said on her podcast that she didn’t “agree with” Garrett’s message, which had “wrong time and message and sentiment.” Despite their split, Becca doesn’t regret their relationship.

“We went on this crazy TV show over two years ago in hopes of finding love, and we were lucky enough that we did,” Becca said. “We really, truly did. I’m so grateful for that opportunity and to have had the two-plus years with Garrett. Like I said, I still have so much love and compassion in my heart for him. Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together. I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.”