Becca Kufrin Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Finding The Light’ After Reported Split From Garrett Yrigoyen

Is Becca Kufrin shining ‘her light’ as a single lady? She held her beloved dog Minno close and shared a curious message, amid reports that she and fiance Garrett Yrigoyen are done for good.

The mystery behind the status of former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and her final rose recipient Garret Yrigoyen‘s continues. Breakup rumors have been swirling throughout the summer after the 31-year-old hunk shared a pro-police social media post amid Black Lives Matter protests, which upset Becca. The 30-year-old beauty shared a cryptic message with fans on Aug. 25, showing off a selfie holding her precious corgi Minno. Becca wore a peaceful and content smile on her stunning face and captioned the photo, “Finding the light.”

While some fans took her literally about how the great the lighting quality of her selfie was, many others were commenting on her alleged breakup with Garrett, which was first reported in early August. Fan @britt_hoglund took the post as Becca finding her light without Garrett, writing “I hear ya. I’m sure trying. Going through a relationship change myself. Good to have a pup to cuddle,” while @tara.diedrich told the ABC star, “I feel for you I’m sorry it didn’t work out with Garrett he was a great guy.”

User @darcymarzano cheered the reality star, commenting, “Wishing you all the best, Becca. Don’t let anyone else bring you down. You’ve got this!” while @forsyth_april wished, “Hoping you and Garrett can find your way back to each other. You were so good together.”

Becca and Garrett hit a rough patch during the June Black Lives Matter protests. On June 4, Garrett showed his support for law enforcement, while thousands of people nationwide were taking to the streets to rally against racial injustice and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd‘s May 25 killing by Minneapolis Police officers

“I’ve listened, learned, helped, supported, and grown. With so many friends and family in law enforcement I couldn’t sit back and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line as well,” Garrett captioned a photo of a black square with a blue line through it. He added, “We can’t judge an entire group of people by the actions of a few” and that “we sure can’t judge all cops by the actions of a few bad ones.”

Five days later on June 9, Becca told fellow former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that, “Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person. What he posted…I don’t align with and I don’t agree with.” She added, “I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way, I do think it was tone deaf and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment…I’m trying to get him to see the bigger picture.”

Garrett then fueled split speculation by deleting his “Becca Spills” highlight reel from his Instagram page. Becca still has photos of Garrett on her IG page, but they are all prior to June 2020. Her last post with Garrett shows the two of them walking on a pier with fishing rods and the pun-filled caption, “It’s ofishal – he’s the catch of my life,” which she shared on May 27. Since then, he has been absent from her Instagram account. Becca and Garrett got engaged during the season 14 finale of The Bachelorette in 2018, and seemed to be the picture of happiness until their falling out in early summer.