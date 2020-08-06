‘Bachelorette’ Star Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Split & End Engagement After 2 Years Of Dating

‘The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have reportedly called it quits! Just two months ago, Becca criticized her fiancé for his solidarity with police following the death of George Floyd.

Bachelor Nation favorite Becca Kufrin and her fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen, have reportedly split. It comes just two months after Garrett made controversial comments about supporting police amid the Black Lives Matter protests. Although the reported exes have yet to confirm the news, the breakup was reported by E! News on Aug. 6 — HollywoodLife has reached out to Becca’s and Garrett’s reps for comment.

Garrett’s pro-police comments did affect the relationship, according to the E! News report. “Becca is still very upset with Garett’s comments and the controversy surrounding it,” a source told the outlet, and added, “Their lifestyles don’t mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren’t compatible anymore.”

On top of that, the insider also claimed that they’re “currently living separately” after previously relocating to Carlsbad in California. “Garret is doing a backpacking trip in the wilderness with his buddies and is taking time for himself. They are trying to keep it low-key because they are still working things out, but the relationship is definitely done,” the source told E! News.

She continued, “I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way, I do think it was tone deaf and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment…I’m trying to get him to see the bigger picture.” After posting a black square to his Instagram feed on Black Out Tuesday, Garrett then shared an image of a black square with a blue line running through it, signifying his support for police officers amid ongoing rallies and peaceful protests as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, it wasn’t just the image that drew criticism, it was also Garrett’s accompanying caption. “I’ve listened, learned, helped, supported, and grown. With so many friends and family in law enforcement I couldn’t sit back and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line as well,” he began.

“It’s important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity, including those who hate them. … We can’t judge an entire group of people by the actions of a few. We can’t judge the peaceful protesters by the actions of the few violent protesters, and we sure can’t judge all cops by the actions of a few bad ones.” He also added that cops are “still humans with raw emotion” who “make mistakes.”

Backlash from fans was swift — even fellow Bachelor Nation star Bekah Martinez, 25, criticized his stance. “Law enforcement CHOOSES to put on a blue uniform. Black people don’t choose to be black. Big difference. Also ‘the more brutality they face the more on edge they become’ … that’s scary as f**k. Wow wow wow,” she commented on his pic. “So interesting that you stay silent about black lives but just HAVE to speak out about cops. You’ve made your views known before and here’s a great reminder that not much has changed.”