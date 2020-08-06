Garrett Yrigoyen Sparks Breakup Speculation With Becca Kufrin After He Deletes Their Instagram Moments

Trouble in paradise? Garrett Yrigoyen removed some sweet moments with his fiancee, former ‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin on Instagram — which has fans wondering if they’ve split. Here’s what we know!

Are Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen over? Bachelor Nation fans are concerned about the couple’s fate after noticing that Garrett, 31, deleted his “Becca Spills” highlight reel, located on his Instagram page. The reel included cute clips of the former Bachelorette, 30, throughout their relationship. Though, there are photos of the couple still posted to Garrett’s Instagram.

As for Becca, she still features her “G Cam” highlight on her Instagram account. The reel is obviously dedicated to her fiancé, who also appears in her “Quarantine” reel — the most recent highlight on her page.

Becca and Garrett were the subject of breakup separation this summer over a separate social media situation. In June, Garrett came under fire after he posted controversial comments in support of police officers amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

Becca later addressed the situation during a June 9 episode of her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person,” she explained at the time noting, “What he posted … I don’t align with and I don’t agree with.”

On a separate episode of her podcast, which she cohosts with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, Becca further discussed her and Garrett’s opposing opinions on the matter.

“For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don’t know,” she admitted during the June 16 episode. “I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best can give you at this point.”

Becca and Garrett, who got engaged in August of 2018 during the Season 14 finale of The Bachelorette, have been spending time apart, as seen on their social media accounts. While she’s addressed the tension in their relationship, he’s remained silent.

It’s unclear what the future holds for the couple, though Becca admitted on her podcast in July, “I’m learning a lot more about myself and my friends and my family and just having new conversations that I’ve never had before in my life.” Becca also noted at the time, that she feels as though she’s “being tested.” We’ll have to wait and see what happens.