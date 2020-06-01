‘The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin Reveals Whether She & Garret Yrigoyen Split After Fans Speculate

Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin took to Instagram to address on-line speculation that she and her final rose pick, Garret Yrigoyen, had split.

Becca Kufrin sent a cheeky message to her fans on May 31st to clear up rumors that she and her fiancee Garrett Yrigoyen had broken up. The Bachelorette star used her Instagram stories feature to share a photo of her and Garrett cuddled up in bed with their puppy along with a message. “According to social media, @gy_yrigoyen and I broke up because he was gone fishing over the weekend,” the former publicist, 30, shared.

As fans of the long running ABC franchise know Becca and Garret got engaged in 2018, on season 14 and they still haven’t revealed any plans to actually walk down the aisle. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t still crazy in love. Last month they celebrated the 2nd anniversary of their engagement and the brunette beauty gave him her future husband a sweet shout out on social media that made it clear she’s still very much all in.

“Hey @gy_yrigoyen, remember when you opened the ring box backwards?” she wrote on May 11, via Instagram. “That’s when I knew I was in for the time of my life. Two years down, hopefully 68 more to go. I love you G.”

The couple’s courtship was so rushed we don’t blame them for choosing to have a very long engagement. But, once they are married babies are definitely on the agenda. Although, that’s another thing the couple isn’t rushing in to. In an interview with People Magazine after their 2018 engagement Becca and Garret revealed their family plans. “I would love to have kids someday. Becca would be a wonderful mother,” Garrett told the magazine. Becca was on the same page, saying, “I would love to be a mom, not anytime super-soon, but one day. Garrett will be a hot dad!”

Becca added that she expects a lot of laughs are in her future with Garret. “I’m not going to doubt that there will be challenges, but our life is also going to be so full of laughter, so full of love and so full of respect,” Becca said. “Everything that I’ve wanted in a partner, Garrett has. It’s going to be a good life. And I’m so excited.”