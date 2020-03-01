18 Bachelor Nation Couples Who Beat The Odds & Are Still Together: Hannah G., Dylan & More

As season 24 of ‘The Bachelor’ winds down, we’re taking a look back at which couples from the franchise have managed to make their relationships work in the real work!

After 23 seasons of The Bachelor, 15 seasons of The Bachelorette and six seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Nation has seen a TON of breakups over the years. However, there are some couples who’ve beaten the odds and made their love work after meeting on the show. The most recent Bachelor Nation show to conclude was season six of Bachelor in Paradise, which ended with an engagement for Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour. Months later, the two are still together, and even just celebrated with an engagement party on Feb. 22. Meanwhile, Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes also found love on the show, but decided not to get engaged, and have been enjoying taking it slow while dating instead.

Of course, the OG Bachelor Nation success story is Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter. Trista was the star of the very first season of The Bachelorette, and she chose Ryan at her final rose ceremony. They got engaged and have been together ever since! Over the years, they even had two kids together. Meanwhile, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici have a similar story after meeting on The Bachelor in 2013. They tied the knot one year after getting engaged, and are now the proud parents of three adorable kids!

For other couples, the road to happiness was a bit more complicated. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon both ventured to Bachelor In Paradise for season two. Ashley was clear about her feelings for Jared from the very beginning, but it took Jared some time to realize that he was in love with Ashley. It took a few years, but when the stars finally aligned for these two in 2018, it was magical. They got married in gorgeous Rhode Island wedding in Aug. 2019.

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who met and fell in love on season 3 of Bachelor In Paradise, are now married with two kids. The Bachelor season 22 star Arie Luyendyk, and wife Lauren, his runner-up, welcomed their first child, Alessi, in May 2019, just months after they tied the knot. There are plenty of more love stories where these came from — click through the gallery above to check out all the Bachelor Nation couples who are still together!