Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Celebrate Their ‘Loving Marriage’ On 1st Wedding Anniversary

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon reflected on what one year of marriage means to the both of them in touching Instagram posts.

It’s already been one year since Ashley Iaconetti, 32, and Jared Haibon, 31, fulfilled our Bachelor Nation fantasies by tying the knot in a dream ceremony in Rhode Island! On Aug. 11, the married couple commemorated their first ever wedding anniversary in separate sentimental posts on Instagram. In her tribute, Ashley focused on how elated she is to spend every single day with her former Bachelor in Paradise co-star.

“I’ve never cried less than I have this year!! Before Jared, at the end of every day, I’d think, ‘I’m one day closer to being with my person.’ Now every night I think another precious day has gone by with my love. I don’t think personally life can get any better than it is now for us and I’m grateful for it every day,” Ashley wrote in her Instagram post, which included photos from her Newport wedding with Jared [SEEN HERE].

“I love being in our comforting, supportive, playful, loving marriage,” Ashley continued. “Happy anniversary my forever love, @jaredhaibon. Here are some of my favorite photos from our wedding day. I feel like they emit the romance, warmth, and enchantment of the day.”

Meanwhile, Jared chose to share a professional video that recapped the day he became Ashley’s husband. Under the clip, he wrote, “One year ago today. Happy one year anniversary my love. You are undoubtedly the best thing to ever happen to me. I am forever grateful you are the person I get to share my life with. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this the best weekend of my life. I will forever be grateful.”

As Ashley and Jared celebrate this milestone, they’re still holding off on kids — for now! “[We’re] not busy making babies…We’re still under the time table of [trying] later this year,” Jared EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in May, amid their quarantine together. Ashley added, “I’d would still like to have a summer, I think, without a baby in me.”