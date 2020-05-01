Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Admit They’re ‘Not Making Babies’ In Quarantine & The Reason Why

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon revealed why they’re not trying to conceive a child while in quarantine in a new interview with HollywoodLife. They also revealed their wedding anniversary plans!

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have maintained their plan that 2020 is the year they will try for baby. However, the television host, 32, and Bachelorette alum, 31, are putting a halt on the baby-making while at home in quarantine, they told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview. Ashley and Jared are staying at her parents house on the east coast amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They usually reside in Los Angeles.

“[We’re] not busy at my parents house,” Ashley said when asked if they’re trying to conceive their first child. Jared chimed in, explaining, “[We’re] not busy making babies, that is. We’re still under the time table of [trying] later this year” — something Jared and Ashley previously told HollywoodLife.

As for why they aren’t trying for a baby at the moment? — “I’d would still like to have a summer, I think, without a baby in me,” Ashley admitted.

The duo, who met in 2015 through ABC’s Bachelor franchise, said “I do” in Kay Chapel in Newport, Rhode Island on August 11, also dished about their upcoming first wedding anniversary.

“We planned on being back east for it, back in Rhode Island. We also had something we were going to do with the Red Sox which would’ve been freaking awesome but that’s been postponed and probably cancelled” due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jared explained.

“So, now we’re not sure where we’re going to be. I think we’d most likely like to be in Newport for our wedding anniversary to be able to reminisce,” he said, adding, “That’s the goal. I think that’s our goal.”

The couple previously told HollywoodLife that they’re thinking about joining the baby moon trend. — a romantic vacation expectant parents take before their baby is born.

“We’ll go to like St. Lucia or something, which is where Jared professed his love to me!” Ashley quipped during an exclusive interview in February. “We haven’t been back there in a while, but we definitely want to treat ourselves before we’re tied down to our house for 18 years.”

Ashley joined Bachelor Nation before Jared. She competed for Chris Soules‘ heart during season 10 of The Bachelor in March 2015. Jared joined right after in May 2015, when he appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season (11) of The Bachelorette.