Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Reveal Plans For A ‘Last Hurrah’ Before Trying For Kids Later This Year

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon are getting ready to start a family & they revealed to HL the trip they’ve planned before being ‘tied down for the next 18 years!’

Bachelor Nation’s favorite couple Ashely Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have been open about wanting to start a family soon, six months after their picture-perfect nuptials! The couple spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview, while promoting their Prizeo campaign in support of the non-profit Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles, and revealed their final upcoming trip they’ll be taking ahead of trying for a baby! “We’re going to go to Europe with my parents. I got my mom hooked up with a trip to Amsterdam and she’s 100% Dutch — her parents came from Holland, but she’s never been there, so it’s her bucket list trip!” Ashley explained. “So, about a week or two in Europe and that’ll probably be our last like big getaway before we start trying for kids.”

Of course, she also added that the couple would definitely want to take advantage of the Babymoon trend, and maybe return to the place they fell in love! “We’ll go to like St. Lucia or something, which is where Jared professed his love to me!” Ashley laughed. “We haven’t been back there in a while, but we definitely want to treat ourselves before we’re tied down to our house for 18 years.” Ha! The couple also revealed their super relaxed date nights these days include watching Boy Meets World reruns and “a good Postmates night.”

Currently, the pair are running a Prizeo campaign where fans have the opportunity to enter by donating, and all proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles, an organization close to Ashley and Jared’s hearts. The winner will go on a double date with Ashley and Jared, which sounds like a blast! “I think the Ronald McDonald House just helps with things that people don’t associate with a child being in hospital. And that goes with not only finances but emotional support for families that have to deal with their child to being in the hospital,” Jared explained.

“We’re doing a double date to raise money for the LA RMH. Anybody around the country can enter, and the more you donate, the better your chances are. You’d come fly out, stay in a nice hotel, and have dinner with Jared and I!” Ashley continued, and Jared joked, “Unfortunately they have to listen to us talk all night.”