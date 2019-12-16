Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Confirm They’re Trying For A Baby In 2020 & Tease Their Name Choice

Despite not even expecting a child yet, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon already know what they’re going to name their first baby — and they gave us some hints about the moniker!

Since Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon got engaged in 2018, they knew they wanted to start trying for kids by 2020, and they revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Dec. 14, while promoting their podcast, Maybe It’s You, and children’s book, Lucy & Clark: A Story Of Puppy Love, that the plans haven’t changed! “We’re still planning on 2020 to start trying,” Jared admitted. “Actually, Ashley went to the gynecologist — not that it’s too much TMI — and obviously inquired about questions about planning and things of that nature. She did her egg count. The doctor…they tell everybody to plan a year in advance before you assume to get pregnant.”

He added that having a family is something that he and Ashley always wanted, and that they’re hoping it happens “sooner rather than later.” Meanwhile, when the time does come, the Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds are already prepared with a name for their baby that they love. “We have a name lined up that I think we’re going to use for a boy or a girl,” Jared explained. “We love the name for either gender. So yeah, I guess we have a name picked out!” However, Ashley added that they’re “not going to tell anyone” what it is at this time.

Ashley admitted that the thought of labor definitely scares her, but her hubby assured her that he’ll be the best support system that he can be. “I think the feeling of helplessness makes me the most nervous,” Jared said. “Obviously, I’m there for support and if she needs anything, I will of course be there every step of the way. But I’m not going through my body changing and I’m not going through the pain. I’m not going through the anticipation of having to go into labor. So, I think that’s what makes me the most nervous — the feelings of not being able to do anything except be there for support.”

Ashley and Jared first met on season two of Bachelor in Paradise, and she was left heartbroken when he broke up with her on the show. They became close friends, but when they both returned for season three, Ashley tried to pursue a romantic relationship with Jared again. He made it clear that she was not interested, and she finally moved on with Kevin Wendt during Bachelor Winter Games in the fall of 2017.

It was during this time that Jared finally realized that he had feelings for Ashley, and when she broke up with Kevin in the spring of 2018, the longtime friends finally got together. They were engaged by that June, and tied the knot in August 2019.