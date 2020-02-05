Ashley Iaconetti Reveals Why She’ll Start Trying For A Baby in 2020 Even Though She Dreads Pregnancy

Newlywed Bachelor Nation couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are planning to start a family in 2020, even though she says she doesn’t actually want to be pregnant.

Pregnancy for a woman means a lot of sacrifice for nine months time, and then some. It’s something that The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Ashley Iaconetti, 31, isn’t looking forward to. But she knows it has to happen if she and husband Jared Haibon, 31, want to have three children. We talked to Ashley at a Galentines Day Bachelor viewing party on Feb. 3 at The Bouqs Co. in West Hollywood and she reaffirmed that they want to get pregnant in 2020, but she’s putting it off as long as she can.

“No, I don’t want to be pregnant. It’s just that I have to be,” Ashley told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “You know what I mean? I’m going to be 32 next month and it’s just like if we want to at some point have a third at a good time range. And now we don’t know if we want a third, but we know we want two. It’s probably about time to start towards the end of the year. Probably in fall we’ll start trying.”

Ashley still wants to have one last summer of fun before she delves into pregnancy and motherhood. “Yeah, and just putting it off as far possible in 2020. You know what I mean?” she told us. Yep, one last bikini season before a baby sounds like a good plan. Ashley and Jared wed on Aug. 11, 2019 in a romantic Rhode Island ceremony followed by a dreamy honeymoon in Positano, Italy. The couple had previously said they wanted to wait about a year after marriage to get around to starting a family.

When the couple got engaged in 2018, they had targeted 2020 as the year they wanted to start a family. Jared told us EXCLUSIVELY in Dec. 2019 that, “We’re still planning on 2020 to start trying. Actually, Ashley went to the gynecologist — not that it’s too much TMI — and obviously inquired about questions about planning and things of that nature. She did her egg count. The doctor…they tell everybody to plan a year in advance before you assume to get pregnant.” So if that was in late 2019 and Ashley is looking to be pregnant by the end of 2020, the timing works out perfectly!