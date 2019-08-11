Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Married: Couple Ties The Knot 4 Years After Meeting On ‘BIP’

They’re married! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon officially became husband and wife on August 11, just over one year after getting engaged in Mexico.

Ashlely Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are married! The lovebirds tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island on August 11, and we could not be happier for them. It’s been just over a year since Jared proposed on the beach in Mexico — the exact place the two met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015. Just before the ceremony began, groomsman Nick Viall posted an Instagram photo next to the handsome groom with fellow bridal party member Dean Unglert on the other side and wrote, “About to hand Jared over to Ashley.” They all looked so handsome. Less than hour later, Jared and Ashley were husband and wife.

The couple exchanging “both traditional and personalized vows in a ceremony officiated by former Bachelor producer Elan Gale at an intimate church before heading to their wedding reception,” PEOPLE reported. They had about 180 guests present as Ashley and Jared wed. The site noted that Ashley wore an Ines Di Santo ballgown as her wedding dress and that her bridesmaids donned emerald green gowns. The site reported that Bachelor nation members Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Ben Higgins, Evan Bass and wife Carly Waddell, Becca Tilley andChris Strandburg were in attendance.

The love story between these two has certainly been unconventional. They first met on season two of Bachelor in Paradise, and dated on the show. However, he decided to end their relationship before the season ended. The two stayed friends, but Ashley still wanted something more, and tried to start a relationship once again on the third season of Paradise. Once again, she was rejected by Jared, as he started a short-lived romance with Caila Quinn instead. After Ashley got over the heartbreak, she and Jared became the best of friends.

Then, in the fall of 2017, Ashley decided to try and find love once again on Bachelor Winter Games. There, she met Kevin Wendt, and they began a relationship after the show. At that point, Jared started realizing that he actually did have feelings for Ashley, but she was not willing to jeopardize her new relationship just to give him a chance.

Ashley and Kevin’s love fizzled out by March 2018, and she and Jared finally got together. However, they didn’t go public with their romance until May 2018. Less than one month later, Jared popped the question while the two were paying a visit to the Bachelor in Paradise set while season five was filming. Now, they’re officially husband and wife!