Garrett Yrigoyen Fires Back At Bekah Martinez After She Criticized Him For Supporting Cops Amid Protests

Garrett Yrigoyen has hit back at fellow Bachelor Nation star Bekah Martinez after she criticized his solidarity with police amid Black Lives Matter protests.

Garrett Yrigoyen, 31, responded to fellow Bachelor Nation star Bekah Martinez, 25, after she slammed him for showing solidarity with cops amid global outcry and Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the nation. He took to Instagram on June 4 to show his support for cops, despite thousands of people taking to the streets to protest police brutality. “I’ve listened, learned, helped, supported, and grown. With so many friends and family in law enforcement I couldn’t sit back and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line as well,” he wrote in the caption of a photo of a black square with a blue line through it.

“It’s important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity, including those who hate them. … We can’t judge an entire group of people by the actions of a few. We can’t judge the peaceful protesters by the actions of the few violent protesters, and we sure can’t judge all cops by the actions of a few bad ones.” He also added that cops are “still humans with raw emotion” who “make mistakes.”

His former Bachelorette co-star Bekah wasn’t here for it at all, commenting on the post, “Law enforcement CHOOSES to put on a blue uniform. Black people don’t choose to be black. Big difference. Also ‘the more brutality they face the more on edge they become’ … that’s scary as f**k. Wow wow wow. So interesting that you stay silent about black lives but just HAVE to speak out about cops. You’ve made your views known before and here’s a great reminder that not much has changed.”

The 31-year-old then took a screenshot of her comment and let his followers know that she was “no longer invited over” to his home. “I remember you saying how much you loved me to Becca and you made a mistake for judging me in the past without knowing me…needless to say you never got to know me, still don’t know me, and you’re no longer invited over,” he wrote. “P.S. I was advised to not post my caption with my black square …as I had written a message about peace, racism, and change … because I believe BLM is important, I still got ridiculed. I’m also showing my love & support for others at this time as well, and still get ridiculed. Doesn’t make me a racist nor does it take away from BLM. Try having conversations with people before judging and labeling. Love to all.”

The pair’s war of words follows the tragic deaths of three unarmed Black citizens — George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Celebrities have joined in the ongoing marches not only across the country, but around the world. On June 3, Star Wars actor John Boyega held back tears as he gave an emotional speech in London’s Hyde Park, while closer to home, in Los Angeles, Keke Palmer urged National Guardsmen to march with protesters. Even more public figures have encouraged citizens to use their voice and vote in primaries throughout the country and in November, like former President Barack Obama.