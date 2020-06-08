‘Stranger Things’ Stars Join Protests For Black Lives Matter: See Pics Of Caleb McLaughlin & More

Cast members of the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’ came out in full force, participating in protests across the country and standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The young cast of Netflix’s sci-fi, coming of age series Stranger Things is standing in solidarity against systemic racism and police brutality. In a series of images circulated across social media by devoted fans, a number of the stars have shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, attending a number of protests across the nation from Los Angeles to the site of the series’ filming in Atlanta.

The Stranger Things stars are among many celebs who have chosen to use their platform for the vital cause, following the deaths of Black men and women like Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, the latter of whom lost his life on May 25 at the hands of four police officers in Minneapolis, MN. See images of the talented young cast using their platforms for good with the photos below.

Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin was seen among a group of hundreds of protesters at a rally for Black Lives Matter. Although the location of the protest wasn’t readily determined, the actor did take to his own Instagram Live at one point, showing his legions of fans and followers the number of people who had assembled to fight against ongoing police brutality following the the May 25 death of an unarmed Black man named George Floyd at the hands of four police officers — Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — all of whom have since been charged. Derek, who pinned down George by his neck using his knee was charged with second degree murder and manslaughter, while the other three officers were charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder.

Sadie Sink

Sadie sink going to a protest?WE LOVE TO SEE IT! I’m so glad she’s doing more than just reposting <3 pic.twitter.com/u2jOn8TmZE — ✰ MELS | bIm ✰ (@CITVOFSTARS) June 2, 2020

Sadie Sink joined protesters in her hometown of Brenham, TX, and held a sign that read “Black Lives Matter” at the local protest near her. Sadie also took to her Instagram story and shared pictures from the event. “My town coming together to peacefully protest,” she captioned the image. “So proud of everyone who used their voices and marched with us today. No justice, no peace.” She also added the hashtag “Black Lives Matter” to her post.

Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton

charlie heaton and natalia dyer protesting today in atlanta!! pic.twitter.com/CVfMztVQob — 𝙟𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙚💖💜💙 (@retroheaton) June 2, 2020

Real-life Stranger Things couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton protested together in Atlanta, which happens to be where the cast often films the series. The stars held signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” and also wore protective face masks as protests currently coincide with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Joe Keery

Joe Keery was joined by his girlfriend, Maika Monroe, at a protest on June 5 in Los Angeles. The couple wore face masks and stood in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The rally also commemorated Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. Like George Floyd, Breonna was also another victim of excessive force by police officers and lost her life in Louisville in March 2020.