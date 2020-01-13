Charlie Heaton took to Instagram on Jan. 13 to celebrate his girlfriend Natalia Dyer’s 25th birthday by sharing an adorable photo of them snuggling together and it’s making fans swoon.

Charlie Heaton, 25, is celebrating his girlfriend Natalia Dyer‘s 25th birthday by showering her with love and it’s pretty adorable! The Stranger Things star shared an Instagram photo that shows him cuddling up to his co-star on Jan. 13, her special day, and it’s one of the cutest snapshots you’ll see all day. In the sweet pic, which can be seen below, Natalia has a huge smile on her face as she’s sitting with Charlie and wrapping her arm around him. He also has a slight smile as he’s leaning toward her and resting his head on her shoulder. The affectionate boyfriend captioned the pic with a simple cake emoji, to represent the birthday Natalia was celebrating.

It didn’t take long for fans of the couple to share their positive responses in the comments section of the photo. In addition to many heart and heart-eyed emojis, one fan wrote, “I love you guys so much” while another exclaimed, “Aw you guys look so cute together!”

Charlie and Natalia have been dating since around Jan. 2017 and have been one of television’s hottest young power couples. From happily attending red carpet appearances together to being seen enjoying their time on many fun dates, they always exude the epitome of young love. One of their most recent appearances together was at Paris Fashion Week in Sept. They got all dressed up for a date night at the the Dior Champs-Elysees Flagship Inauguration at the event and looked amazing as they posed for gorgeous pics on a set of stairs.

We always love seeing Charlie and Natalia whenever we get the chance and are thrilled they’re still going strong! We wonder what 2020 will bring for the lovebirds!