The fashion is pretty fire in this part of the Upside Down! Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton looked positively chic in their grey, black, and white ensembles while attending Paris Fashion Week.

You won’t find any ’80s looks here! Natalia Dyer, 22, and Charlie Heaton, 25, looked très chic as they dolled up for date night at the Dior Champs-Elysees Flagship Inauguration in Paris, France on Sept. 25. The couple matched their colors, with Charlie wearing a pair of black pants and shoes, a white shirt, and a black and white striped jacket. Natalia followed suit with the color scheme wearing a satin white button-up blouse and pairing the short-sleeved shirt with grey and black culottes, which featured a stunning print. To finish off the look, Natalia wore a pair of pointed black heels, a black clutch, and fashioned her hair with relaxed tresses and a bold red lip to add a pop of color to her ensemble. These were such contemporary, high-fashion looks compared to what fans are used to seeing them in.

While the pair are usually rocking some retro duds on Netflix’s Stranger Things, they’re a pretty fashionable couple while out and about together. Their style game is pretty strong, and since officially stepping out together in Dec. 2017 at the Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall, their relationship has become even stronger. The duo is often spotted out on cute date nights like the romantic dinner they just had in Paris on Sept. 24, where they looked as chic as ever. But this couple isn’t afraid of twinning, either. While attending New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7, Natalia and Charlie both wore cute, white and navy outfits akin to school uniforms.

It’s unlikely that fans will see any of these threads in Hawkins, Indiana, unfortunately. Natalia and Charlie both skyrocketed to fame by playing teens Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers on Stranger Things. After the series dropped its first season on Netflix in July 2016, fans began to speculate if the duo, whose characters eventually became a couple on the show, were actually dating in real life. A few years after their debut as an IRL couple, these two are just as in love as ever!

Natalia and Charlie are regular fixtures at fashion weeks and industry events, where they always dress to impress. Along with NYFW and Paris Fashion Week, they’ve hit events like the Sundance Film Festival and, of course, the Emmys and Golden Globes. But even when they aren’t working the red carpet, the two still look sweet and adorable. Whether it’s running errands in NYC or vacationing together in Italy, this couple makes it work while working their stylish looks.