‘Stranger Things’ Stars Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Look So In Love Leaving Romantic Dinner In Paris

‘Stranger Things’ real-life couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton were spotted looking as happy as could be while leaving Caviar Kaspia restaurant in Paris, France on Sept. 24.

Natalia Dyer, 22, and Charlie Heaton, 25, proved their sweet love is going strong with a romantic meal on Sept. 24! The Stranger Things lovebirds left Caviar Kaspia restaurant in Paris, France after enjoying the dinner and they looked pretty smitten with each other! Natalia had a huge smile on her face as she walked just ahead of her hunky boyfriend in the eye-catching moment and at one point, they even posed in the doorway together. Natalia was wearing a red and black plaid jacket over a black top and black capri pants and Charlie was wearing a black silky suit with gold and brown stripes.

The outing comes just weeks after their appearance at New York Fashion Week made headlines. The cute boyfriend and girlfriend attended Thom Browne‘s “The Officepeople” performance installation on Sept. 7 and wore adorable matching looks that consisted of white and navy outfits reminiscent of school uniforms. Natalia’s outfit included a navy blue blazer and gray skirt and Charlie’s included a white button-down and with red and blue stripes on the sleeves and gray pants.

Before that outing, they were seen laughing during a shopping trip in New York and Charlie couldn’t help but put his hands on Natalia’s shoulders as they casually hung out. The actors have been dating since 2017 and seem to be stronger than ever since they look thrilled to be around each other with every appearance they make. Whether they are on a red carpet or on a walk, their loving ways are always on display!

We can’t wait to see more sweet pics of Natalia and Charlie in the future! We’re wishing them the best in their love!