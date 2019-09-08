‘Stranger Things’ Stars Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Rock Adorable Matching Looks At NYFW Event

‘Stranger Things’ couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton hit up the Thom Browne installation at New York Fashion Week and looked beyond stylish together.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton may be known for their roles on Stranger Things, but there’s nothing strange about their taste in fashion! The couple attended Thom Browne‘s “The Officepeople” performance installation during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7, 2019. Natalia gave off Catholic school girl vibes in a navy blazer over a white dress shirt and black tie, along with a grey pleated skirt, Nike calf socks, and black leather shoes. She rounded out her look with round sunglasses.

Charlie looked dapper in a white button down shirt with red and blue stripes on the sleeves. He wore slacks in the same material as his girlfriend’s skirt, finishing off the look with tortoiseshell sunglasses, grey socks and black Oxford shoes.

The Netflix stars weren’t the only celebrities in attendance at the event, though. Maisie Williams also showed up to the Spring Summer 2020 installation. She gave off a similar vibe to Natalia, rocking a navy cardigan over a white top and striped skirt.

While the couple tends to be pretty low-key, they’ve certainly been going strong. Earlier this month, they were spotted running errands in New York City together. They goofed around and smiled brightly as they walked down the street. So cute! They are regular fixtures at fashion week events, so we’ll likely be seeing them looking stylish together again very soon.