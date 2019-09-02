Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton were seen strolling around Manhattan’s East Village over Labor Day weekend as they grabbed coffee.

Natalia Dyer, 22, and Charlie Heaton, 25 are one of Hollywood’s cutest couples! The Stranger Things stars were spotted on a romantic stroll in New York City on Sunday, September 1 and appeared to be enjoying their long weekend. Charlie hilariously played around with Natalia’s baby blue baseball cap as she walked, but she appeared to love every minute of it as she smiled and laughed along with him. The duo were out to get a coffee and a smoke, as Charlie held onto both while his girlfriend was holding a brown paper bag and a bottle of water.

Natalia rocked a 90s-chic look for the outing, sporting a green-and-yellow plaid skirt reminiscent of the classic film Clueless. The cute mini showed off Natalia’s lengthy and toned legs, which were golden and tan. She paired the trendy number with a wide collar white button down, an oversized chambray shirt with a zebra patch, throwback white sneakers and socks with green stripes. The actress completed her look with several accessories, including hoop earrings, rings, and the blue hat that Charlie seems to be a fan of. We were also loving her fall-ready burgundy nail polish!

Charlie also looked chic for the occasion, in a short-sleeve white button down and rolled up navy blue pants. He finished his look with a stylish pair of black loafers, opting to go sockless. He also sported a leather strap watch, gold chain necklace and black sunglasses. The actor’s slightly disheveled hair screamed ‘long weekend’ as the two seemingly had time off of work.

The couple — who have been dating since 2017 — were all smiles as they strolled around the Big Apple, taking in the scenery and conversing with each other. Charlie and Natalia have been packing in the appearances and PDA this summer, and were seen on a romantic trip to Italy back in July and well as dropping by the Giffoni Film Festival.