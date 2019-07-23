Natalia Dyer and boyfriend Charlie Heaton proved their romance is staying strong when they were spotted getting cozy during a dinner while on vacation on the Amalfi Coast on July 22.

Natalia Dyer, 22, and Charlie Heaton, 25, looked totally in love on their latest outing and we’re here for it! The Stranger Things co-stars and real-life couple dined at a fancy restaurant in Italy on July 22 and were seen getting close while sitting down at an outside table. At one point, Charlie, who was wearing a light purple button-down shirt and sunglasses, had his arm around his brunette girlfriend, who was wearing a leopard print tank top and a denim skirt, and the memorable moment was truly romantic.

In addition to their latest casual and sweet outing, the lovebirds recently stepped out together for a professional event when they showed up to the Giffoni Film Festival in Salerno, Italy. They both looked fantastic when they posed on the red carpet. Natalia flaunted a long white Dolce and Gabbana lace dress with a red and green floral pattern while Charlie wore a classic black and white suit.

Natalia and Charlie have been together for almost three years. Speculation of a romance first started in 2016, during the first season of Stranger Things, and although they kept things under the radar at first, they have been open and adorable in their relationship ever since. From public events in their best attire to sweet moments while on set of their popular Netflix show, it’s always great to see their love shine. They made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the Fashion Awards in London in Dec. 2017 and made fans swoon with the confirmation of their relationship!

Natalia and Charlie have been keeping busy with their romance and their careers. Season 3 of Stranger Things was just released on July 4 and a season 4 is already on the books for the future.