Chrissy Teigen Accuses ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Of Faking Their Real Estate Careers: I’ve ‘Never Seen’ Them

Chrissy Teigen, who’s up-to-date with ‘LA real estate,’ finds it suspicious that she doesn’t recognize any of the real estate pros on ‘Selling Sunset.’ Two of the Netflix show’s stars, Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald, clapped back!

Chrissy Teigen, 34, senses something fishy among the cast of Selling Sunset. The Netflix show, which premiered in March of 2019, follows the agents at the Los Angeles-based Oppenheim Group as they sell luxurious homes and deal with personal dramas. After finally caving into the latest reality television craze, Chrissy took to Twitter with her thoughts on Aug. 19 — which eventually led up to a tweet that suggested the Selling Sunset stars are not as legitimate as they seem.

I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long! I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said? Maybe I’m just so used to it because I live here? This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

“I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long! I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said? Maybe I’m just so used to it because I live here? This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice,” Chrissy began, which was a nice enough remark. She further defended the cast (made up of the agency’s founders/twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim, and agents like Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith and more) by writing, “Maybe I also know everyone on tv plays up a character. They’re all doing that. You guys are … super mad at people who are in on the joke.” Cast member Christine Quinn actually agreed with the model — who just revealed her third pregnancy with husband John Legend — on this point, replying with a “100” emoji.

However, Chrissy switched gears in her last tweet, finding it suspicious that neither she or her agents have seen the Selling Sunset cast in the real estate scene! “I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked,” the cookbook author wrote.

I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

Two of Selling Sunset’s stars took offense, understandably! Jason, the president of the agency in the show, hopped into Chrissy’s Twitter mentions and wrote, “Chrissy, thanks for watching our show! Regarding your agent’s knowledge of members of my team, I respectfully don’t know him either although that doesn’t mean he isn’t successful and didn’t just sell you a stunning home in Weho (seriously, I love your new house).” Ouch.

Jason further defended the credentials of his agents, writing, “My team works tirelessly and if their real estate successes don’t precede them yet, they will. Remember their names. And feel free to come by the office and say hi.”

Meanwhile, Mary pointed out that she has a full plate of work on her hands beyond what you see on the small screen. “I’m in 6 escrows currently and have sold a few dozens of homes in the recent past. I’m sure whoever your agent is, if I haven’t had the pleasure of working with them yet, I will soon,” the agent informed Chrissy.

The Oppenheim Group does not simply brand itself as a reality television show phenomenon. Rather, the agency advertises itself as a “professional real estate brokerage serving buyers and sellers of luxury property in Los Angeles,” according to its website. Furthermore, the group’s “About” page boasts, “With more than $1B+ in total sales and $300 million in active listings, the firm closes over one hundred deals annually and has brokered many of the City’s largest residential sales.”