Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Trolls Who Think She Didn’t Get Her Breast Implants Removed: ‘These Are The Scars’

Setting the record straight! Chrissy Teigen showed off still visible scars from her recent breast implant removal, just a few week after her surgery.

Chrissy Teigen, 34, has the receipts from her breast implant removal — and they come in the form of some pretty big scars. “A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because no one believes it,” she said in an Instagram story video posted on Sunday, July 19, filming herself in a mirror. “These are the scars,” the Cravings author added as she slightly lifted her canary yellow bikini top. The vertical markings could clearly be seen on the bottom of both breasts.

After posting the cutest video her son Miles, 2, eating, Chrissy came back with one more intense photo from the surgery itself. In the image, Chrissy’s face is covered and her breasts can be seen stitched up post-surgery with various pen markings as she lies in a hospital bed. “Trust me lol,” Chrissy’s Court host captioned the image, covering her nipples with blue heart emojis.

Chrissy — who is also mom to Luna, 4 — confirmed that she she was going to get her implants removed on May 27. “A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here…I’m getting my boobs out!” she wrote in her caption, shortly after getting a COVID-19 test, which is required pre-surgery. “They’ve been great to me for many years, but I’m just over it…I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a t** is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

The gorgeous model, who married John Legend, 41, back in Sept. 2013, confirmed she had gotten a breast augmentation in an interview with Glamour UK. “It was more for a swimsuit thing,” the Sports Illustrated alum explained back in March, admitting she got them when she was around 20 years old. “I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.” In true Chrissy fashion, she celebrated the removal with a hilarious themed cake!

It seems like Chrissy is doing just fine since her recent procedure, as she recently showed off her natural breasts in a swimsuit photo. “First two piece in a long, long time! @montce_swim,” she wrote on July 4, sporting a red floral bikini by Montce Swim. The Utah native looked absolutely stunning in the photo with her new, natural look!