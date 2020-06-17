Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Her Breast Implant Removal With Hilarious Themed Cake: ‘RIP 2006-2020’

Chrissy Teigen celebrated her body by throwing herself a bit of a party and mourning her breast implants — seriously! See the photo the model shared of the cake commemorating the time she had her breast implants!

Chrissy Teigen officially bid adieu to her breast implants with a wake of sorts on June 16. On her Instagram story, the Cravings author, 34, shared a photo of a cake from Luke Dillon and Meghan Mackenzie that prominently featured to large black orbs atop a frosted white cake with a headstone that said “RIP 2006-2020,” signifying how long Chrissy had the enhancements. It was a hilarious way for Chrissy to close that chapter of her life and move on into a new one, but it wasn’t the only gift the mother-of-two was surprised with!

After Chrissy underwent her surgery, her four-year-old daughter, Luna, wrote her mom an adorable note. “Have fun [getting] your boobs out. Love, Luna,” the initial note read, with Luna adding to the back of the message, “bye boobies,” in all capital letters! While Chrissy confessed that the surgery “went perfectly,” she did admit that she was “so sore” upon first waking up, but her daughter’s sweet note, “made it go away for half a minute, at least.”

Chrissy announced that she was having her breast implants removed on May 26, after having them for roughly 14 years. “A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here,” Chrissy wrote on Instagram, adding, “I’m getting my boobs out!” The model went on to explain why now was the right time to have the major surgery. “They’ve been great to me for many years, but I’m just over it,” Chrissy added.

“I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a t** is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.” Along with the message to her fans, Chrissy also posted an image of herself baring her chest and splashing around in the ocean!

Prior to her surgery, Chrissy had to have a test to ensure she was negative for coronavirus. Many of Chrissy’s followers on Twitter wanted to know exactly what surgery Chrissy was having. Prying questions ultimately prompted her to reveal the news. But now that her surgery is over, Chrissy can relax, recover, and enjoy some cake, too!