Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Repurposes John Legend’s Oscar For A ‘World’s Good Dad’ Award On Special

John Legend is celebrating all the dads! Chrissy Teigen, Shaquille O’Neill, Stevie Wonder and more joined the singer for an epic star-studded Father’s Day special!

John Legend, 41, can do no wrong. The dad of two hosted one-hour special John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21 and it was the perfect way to celebrate Father’s Day! John’s wife Chrissy Teigen, 34, and their two adorable kids Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, made an appearance on the star-studded special as well and there was no shortage of laughs from this gorgeous family — including Chrissy surprising her husband with a very special “award.”

“If you have any important looking trophies lying around, all you have to do is make one small adjustment,” Chrissy explained to viewers, hilariously holding up her handsome hubby’s Oscar for his song “Glory” with Common, featured in the film Selma. The Cravings author then attached a hot pink post-it not in front of the engraved plaque with a more timely message reading “World’s Good Dad” (note, not world’s best dad, which one may expect it to read). “And BAM! John, for you,” she said as she handed him the award. “Oh my god! World’s good dad…you really know how to make me feel so special,” John said. Now that’s one way to stay “green”!

John was also sure to surprise his own family with a new tradition. “All right guys, I know we don’t usually celebrate Father’s Day but I’m starting a new family tradition: the first annual Legend family Father’s Day BBQ — come on!” John announced to an enthusiastic Luna and Miles, as he headed outside to showcase an interesting array of “guests.” Pointing to cardboard cut outs, he explained, “There’s Lizzo. And ‘Oops…I Did It Again’ era Britney Spears. And it’s the guy who used to be the sexiest man alive — that’s Sisqo!” he retorted, before singing a line from Sisqo‘s throwback hit “The Thong Song.”

“I’ve got your Father’s Day plans covered. Join my family and friends on Sunday, June 21st,” John captioned a video of himself on Instagram promoting the event on June 12. “Some of us may wonder if it’s okay to laugh right now///But music and humor have always lifted our spirits during tough times. This special celebrates love and the connection to the ones you care about most. I hope it brings joy and laughter into everyone’s homes this Father’s Day,” he later told USA Today.

John performed a slew of hits — including his classic “All Of Me” — along with tunes from his new album Bigger Love which dropped on June 19. The new album is full of romantic tunes, inspired by his 12 year relationship with Chrissy. “Chrissy and I, our relationship has always been strong and robust,” John previously said in a release about the project. “A lot of these songs are about celebrating love, remembering moments you may miss right now.”

Plenty of other stars joined John for the special, including Stevie Wonder, Marlon Wayons, Scottie Pippen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and more.