Chrissy Teigen Is ‘Really Bummed’ After Food Writer Said Her Cooking Empire ‘Horrifies’ Her: Tweets

Chrissy Teigen has fired back at a food writer on Twitter after she called the model’s website a ‘content farm’ and said her food empire ‘horrifies’ her.

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she felt “really bummed” after a food writer called her website, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, a “content farm”. Alison Roman, 34, a renowned New York Times columnist spoke to The New Consumer for an article published on May 7 and said that the 34-year-old former model’s cooking empire “horrified” her. “Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her.” She went on to say, “That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f**king money.”

The mom-of-two, who is married to singer John Legend, was quick to hit back at Alison’s claims on Twitter. “This is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article.” The Cravings author defended her website against Alison’s claims that it was purely a “content farm”.

“I started cravings because I wanted something for myself. I wanted something John didn’t buy, I wanted something to do that calmed me, made me happy and made others happy, too. Cravings isn’t a ‘machine’ or ‘farmed content’ – it’s me and 2 other women,” she wrote on Twitter. “I didn’t ‘sell out’ by making my dreams come true. To have a cookware line, to get to be a part of that process start to finish, to see something go from sketch to in my hands, I love that.”

I don't think I've ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially. And Marie, too. Marie is awesome. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

The Chrissy’s Court star also added that she “genuinely loved everything about Alison” but that she was “bummed” by her comments. “To see that thing in my hand being used by people around the world makes me so happy. Watching a company grow makes me happy. I get joy from it and lots of people do,” she wrote. “I don’t think I’ve ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially.”