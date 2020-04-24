Chrissy Teigen Posts Pic Of Her ‘Bebes’ Miles & Luna Looking Identical With Wild, Curly Hair — See Pic

Chrissy Teigen showed that her and John Legend’s little ones, son Miles and daughter Luna, are getting cuter everyday by posting a new photo to her Instagram account featuring the youngsters looking so alike with their natural, curly hair!

Another day, another opportunity to see Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s adorable kids! In a new photo that the model and Cravings: Hungry For More author, 34, shared to her Instagram, four-year-old Luna and one-year-old Miles sat at the dinner table while their sneaky mom snapped a picture of them! Neither Luna nor Miles appeared interested with their moms antics, as Miles looked off to the side and Luna shot her mom a coy expression. Both of the youngsters’ hair was super curly and looked only slightly tangled — likely after a long day of play! The brother and sister looked so much alike in the image, especially with their adorable ‘dos. Miles sported a cute little outfit with a dog T-shirt, while Luna was dressed to impress in a beautiful yellow princess costume. “my bebes!” Chrissy captioned the candid image.

Chrissy, her Grammy-winning husband, 41, and their two little ones have been safely quarantining in their home amid the global COVID-19 outbreak. Apart from the adorable images Chrissy has shared of her son and daughter, the mother-of-two has also been busy with fun projects for her kids — one of which involved something old, something new, something borrowed and something new! Yes, John and Chrissy threw an adorable, impromptu wedding for Luna’s stuffed animals, Chloe and Nosh, on March 30. The ceremony was held on the family’s patio and Chrissy presided over the union, which was streamed lived on her Instagram!

Despite the adorable ceremony, quarantine hasn’t been all that easy for Chrissy and her family. In fact, during a March 18 phone call with Ellen DeGeneres, Chrissy revealed that she was pretty “bored.” Ellen, who’s made it a habit of calling up her famous pals, pressed the Bring The Funny judge and even admitted, “I wish I had kids right now. I’m so bored.” After sharing the clip on Instagram, Chrissy cheekily shared the footage to her own account, saying, “Ellen does not know how to do nothing, and it’s still pretty early in the isolation game.”

Clearly, things have gotten a lot more creative in the Teigen/Legend household! Between a stuffed animal wedding and daily updates on her youngsters, Chrissy is definitely giving her fans a lot to enjoy while everyone is staying safely in their homes.