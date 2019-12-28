Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Kids Luna, 3, & Miles, 1, Show Off Their Hilarious ‘Fried Chicken Dance’

Watch out Chrissy and John! Luna and Miles may steal the spotlight forever with their adorable dance moves.



Is the “fried chicken dance” going to be the next viral dance video challenge?! Chrissy Teigen, 34, made our holiday season that much brighter when she shared a cute video of her kids Luna, 3, and Miles, 1, showing off their hysterical moves on Dec. 27. The clip, taking place in the living room of their home, begins with Luna dancing on top of a table bopping up and down and her arms raised in the air. Chrissy and husband John Legend, 40, cheer her during this really carefree moment as the rest of their family and loved ones look on. When Luna ends her routine, the parents cheer on Miles to also dance saying to him, “Go Miles! Go Miles! Go Miles!” The encouragement ended up working and the video is made all the sweeter with Miles taking after his sister, bobbing around, and smiling!

The adorable video was captioned, “fried chicken party dance!” Many of their followers recognized just how cute and how much of a mood this dance was and were quick to fill up the comments section to share their thoughts on Luna and Miles’ dance moves. One fan quipped that the post was their, “end-of-the-decade mood!” while another chimed in and said, “Your children have better dance moves than me.”

This whole holiday season has been full of hilarious moments from everyone’s favorite power couple. On Dec. 18, Chrissy and John demonstrated why they are in fact “the worst dinner guests” on Earth at Kris Jenner’s house. The reality TV star, 64, captured them on her Instagram story showing massive, almost awkward, amounts of PDA all over her home! Chrissy and John started out in Kris’s bedroom, where John took off his pants to reveal his shorts underneath. He jumped right into bed with Chrissy and the pair started making out as if they were in their very own home!

The escapade continued with Chrissy and John literally rolling all over the floor of Kris’s enormous closet still making out! “What is happening,” Kris said to herself as she continued to capture everything happening. When Chrissy and John finally seemed worn out from all of the rolling around and making out they decided to take a break in the most comfortable place in the entire house, Kris’s own bathtub!

Fans are excited to see John and Chrissy so happy and spending so much quality time with their family and loved ones this holiday season. We can’t wait to see what shenanigans this couple gets into in 2020!