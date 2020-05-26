Chrissy Teigen Shares Personal Video Of Her At-Home Covid-19 Test: ‘That Tickles’

Chrissy Teigen shared with her over 12 million Twitter followers what it looked like for her to receive a COVID-19 test prior to her surgery. She tweeted the short clip, which featured the model receiving the test at her home from medical personnel.

Before she goes to the hospital for her latest surgery, Chrissy Teigen shared with Twitter what it looked like for her to get her at-home COVID-19 test. On May 26, the Cravings author, 34, posted the short, 15-second clip of herself receiving the test from medical personnel in her own home. Chrissy’s test consisted of having a long swab in each nostril of her nose. While the professional administering the test, wearing a face mask and latex gloves, proceeded with each step, Chrissy scrunched her face and laughed as a way to get through the uncomfortable feeling. “It’s not that bad at all,” Chrissy shared after the first swab was removed from her nostril. She even said “that tickles” during the second swab, falling backward on her couching laughing. “Honestly loved it,” Chrissy captioned the video, but not everyone loved Chrissy’s tweet.

The model faced backlash in her comments, with one Twitter user saying, “what I wouldn’t give for the privilege of getting a test for sh*ts and giggles.” Chrissy quickly responded, saying, “for sh*ts and giggles? I’m getting surgery.” Chrissy also noted that “everyone in LA can get tested for free. I’m having surgery and had to. I’m sorry if this offends you.” Public health officials in the state of California, specifically 19 counties including Los Angeles, are encouraging those who believe they have symptoms of the novel coronavirus to get tested, per Project Baseline by verily.

Along with California, other states that are participating in testing include Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and eight more states with specific counties outlined for testing zones. Currently, the state of California, where Chrissy and her husband John Legend and their two children — Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, — live, has reported over 94,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and lost over 3,700 lives to the virus according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Honestly loved it pic.twitter.com/UNRwG3HNcD — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020

After she posted her experience getting the test, a number of fans thanked Chrissy for showing what it entails. Some fans even cited that, having seen the footage, they wouldn’t be as concerned about the process should they need to seek out a clinic where they can receive the test in the future. As of May 26, the United States has confirmed over 1.6 million cases of coronavirus, and the nation has lost over 98,000 lives across the country.