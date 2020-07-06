See Pics
Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Slipping Into First Bikini After Breast Implant Removal Surgery

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share a stunning snapshot of herself wearing her ‘first two piece in a long, long time’, just weeks after having surgery to remove her breast implants.

Chrissy Teigen, 34, showed off her incredible figure in a red and white patterned bikini on July 4, just weeks after having her breast implants removed. The brunette beauty shared an Instagram selfie in which she was standing in a mirror while posing in the cute swimsuit choice. She had her hair up in a high bun with some strands loose underneath and was holding her phone up to snap the pic.

First two piece in a long, long time! @montce_swim

“First two piece in a long, long time! @montce_swim,” she captioned the photo, tagging Montce Swim, the company that made the bikini. Fans seemed to love the look as they took to the comment section and responded with some kind words. “You are beautiful,” one follower wrote while another gushed, “Get it girl.”

Chrissy was also spotted wearing the same swimsuit while hanging around an outside pool during her July 4 holiday vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. She went on the getaway with her family, including her husband John Legend, 41, after spending time in quarantine in Los Angeles, CA.

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen in Mexico after her breast implant removal surgery. (Backgrid)

Before Chrissy’s latest bikini pic and public outing, the mother-of-two shared the status of her recovery after having the breast implant removal surgery on Instagram on June 25. She explained that her recovery was “going well” and flashed an up-close look at her “new” breasts in a strapless black top. She also assured fans that she’s feeling “good” and told them not to “worry” about her.

Chrissy first revealed that she had breast implants when she was 20 in an interview with Glamour UK in May. “It was more for a swimsuit thing,” she told the outlet. “I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky. But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”