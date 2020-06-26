Chrissy Teigen Shares Results Of Breast Implant Removal Surgery On Instagram: I Feel Good

Chrissy Teigen is loving her new look! The model shared the first glimpse of herself after having her breast implants removed — and she’s never looked happier.

Chrissy Teigen, 34, has shared the first clip of herself after having her breast implants removed. The former swimsuit model, and mother-of-two, underwent the surgery on June 11, more than a decade after her original procedure. She took to her Instagram Story on June 25 and revealed her recovery is going “so well” and flashed an up-close look at her “new” breasts while wearing nothing put a strapless black top.

After receiving a huge influx of questions around her post-surgery look, and how her recovery was going, Chrissy took to social media to reassure her fans that she’s feeling “so good” and has simply been “enjoying the time” with her kids. “I feel good, so don’t worry about me. And here’s my new boob. Yay,” she joked in true Chrissy fashion.

She also took to Instagram after her June 11 procedure to let fans know things “went perfectly”. Chrissy shared two photos of the handmade cards her four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles had written for her — and they’re hilariously adorable. “So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least,” she captioned the post. One of the cute cards read, “Have fun pulling your boobies out,” and was signed, “Love Luna” while the second read, “Bye Boobies,” with a mermaid sticker.

Chrissy, who shares her two children with singer John Legend, first shared the news that she would be undergoing surgery on May 26, writing on Instagram, “A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here. I’m getting my boobs out!” She then went on to explain why she came to this decision in her mid-30s, after having two kids. “They’ve been great to me for many years, but I’m just over it,” Chrissy added. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a t** is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

Chrissy actually just opened up about her plastic surgery for the first time during an interview with Glamour UK, which was released in May 2020. She revealed that she got the surgery when she was “about 20 years old”. “It was more for a swimsuit thing,” Chrissy told the outlet. “I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky. But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.” She also explained that she didn’t change her cup size when she got her implants, but rather, she made her chest “rounder” to “fill [it] out.”