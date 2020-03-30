Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Throw Wedding For Luna’s Stuffed Animals, Complete With Cake

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cordially invited their fans to the wedding of the century: the blessed union between Luna’s stuffed animals Chloe and Nosh!

Congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The ecstatic couple just witnessed their “grandchild” get married! Chrissy and John won Parents of the Year by indulging three-year-old daughter Luna Stephens in an elaborate wedding for her stuffed animals, Chloe and Nosh, on their patio. This wasn’t just Luna walking down a hallway while a boombox blared a grainy version of “Here Comes the Bride”. It was an actual soiree with vows, live music, and wedding cake! Thankfully, Chrissy broadcasted the whole thing on Instagram Live, and fans captured the best moments.

Luna, the mother of the bride, walked both stuffed animals down the aisle that her dad set up on the deck of their beach house. Chrissy, dressed in a silk robe, played officiant. “Thank you for gathering here today, on this very special day,” she began the service. “The sun is high, it’s a beautiful day, well deserved in what has become 26 weeks of an incredible relationship. Who knew that Chloe and Nosh would get along so well? They’ve loved each other since the first second they laid eyes on each other, and they’ve never spent a night apart.”

Meanwhile, John, dressed in a bathrobe and sipping a drink, sat in the audience and provided some beautiful backup to his wife’s sermon. Their one-year-old son, Miles Stephens, and Chrissy’s mom, Vilailuck Teigen, served as witnesses to the loving union. Fortunately for Chloe and Nosh, there’s an EGOT-winning singer in the family to perform the wedding song, a slowed-down version of Selena Gomez‘s “Hands To Myself” — apparently specifically requested by Luna. John had to look up the lyrics on his phone. You can watch the entire ceremony below!

And what wedding would be complete without dessert? Luna (and Chrissy) helped the newlyweds cut into their cake, and it was incredibly romantic. Talk about a creative way to deal with boredom during quarantine!