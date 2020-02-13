See Pic
Hollywood Life

Chrissy Teigen, 34, Twins With Daughter Luna, 3, In Cute White One-Piece Bathing Suits & Sunglasses

Chrissy Teigen was joined in a new ad for her sunglasses line by the cutest model: her daughter, Luna Stephens! She and her adorable toddler rocked matching outfits and shades for the sweet shoot.

Name a more iconic duo! Chrissy Teigen, 34, recruited her three-year-old mini me, daughter Luna Stephens, to star in the latest campaign for her badass sunglasses line. The mother and daughter took the cutest pic for her second QUAY X CHRISSY collection, and rocked matching outfits for the shoot, too. The photo shows that Chrissy and Luna, her daughter with husband John Legend, 41, are identical from head to toe, from their swimwear, to their hairstyles, and even their facial expressions. The twosome are rocking white, one-piece bathing suits, covered up with knotted, white button down shirts. Luna’s is adorably oversized, and falling off just a little bit.

The girls have their hair up in messy top knots with loose tendrils tucked behind their ears, and both have huge smiles on their faces. The only thing different about the twins are their sunglasses; both pairs are from Chrissy’s QUAY collection, which apparently features 10 new styles. Luna’s shades are round and mirrored; Chrissy’s are a similar shape, but have more translucent lenses. They’re impossibly stylish! Seriously; how cute are Luna and Chrissy together? We just need a family pic starring John and their one-year-old son, Miles Stephens, too!

Chrissy’s 2020 has been full of incredible fashion already. She stole the show at Vanity Fair‘s 2020 Oscars after party, on February 9, while wearing the dreamiest aqua blue gown. The Georges Hobeika gown was made of such delicate fabric, and featured a braided cape draped over her shoulders. Total goddess!

Just weeks earlier, at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Chrissy walked the red carpet with John while donning an orange gown with a thigh-high slit, plunging neckline, and dramatic shoulder ruffles.