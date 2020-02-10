Chrissy Teigen Stuns In A Dreamy & Billowing Aqua Dress At The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Chrissy Teigen looked like she submerged from the ocean in an aquamarine gown made of a breezy tulle fabric. Instead of the beach, though, the beauty was at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

Chrissy Teigen, 34, was taking in Oscar Sunday by looking amazing and having a good time. The cookbook author and wife of John Legend, 41, celebrated the 2020 Academy Awards by attending the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her husband on Feb. 9. She literally glided onto the red carpet in a Georges Hobeika gown made of teal-colored tulle that romantically draped across her body, and was split high at her thigh. The dress featured a braided cape and ribbon accent that cinched the Twitter queen’s waist — loving the details!

John stole looks himself in a dapper Gucci tuxedo, white dress shirt and bow tie. The happily married couple posed together on the red carpet at one point, and John planted an affectionate kiss on Chrissy’s cheek. Celebratory smooches were in order, since it was a big night with big wins (ahem, Parasite became the first ever foreign film to win the “Best Picture” Oscar). But Chrissy wants her party pals to behave! Sharing a photo of her and John’s Vanity Fair party outfits on Sunday night, Chrissy tweeted, “Mom and dad are here to confiscate all the gateway drugs.” Even when partying, Chrissy is still delivering quality tweets.

Chrissy’s fabulous party appearance isn’t the first time she’s turned heads at an awards party. Last year, she showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party with John and looked just as great as this year. The mother-of-two wore a nude-colored dress with multi-colored floral overlays and matching heels while her hunky hubby wore a classic black and white tuxedo that fit him perfectly. The lovebirds posed and smiled at the event and were definitely one of the most gorgeous couples to show up that year!

When Chrissy and John are not attending lavish award parties, they’re having the time of their lives with their two adorable kids, Luna, 3, and Miles, 1. The doting parents often share cute moments with their tots on their social media pages and they are always a hit with fans. One of their latest posts was shared by John in Dec. and it showed him and the kids posing for a smiling pic while in the water at a beach.