Chrissy Teigen Rocks Sunset Orange Gown At 2020 Grammys & Owns The Red Carpet

How gorgeous is Chrissy Teigen? The model looked effortlessly beautiful at the 2020 Grammys in a gorgeous orange dress.

Chrissy Teigen, 34, just showed up looking drop dead gorgeous at the 2020 Grammy Awards! The mother of two looked as radiant as the sun in a sunset orange gown with ruffles and thigh-high slit, showing off her enviable figure and flawless beauty. She paired the ensemble with a sparkly pair of dangling diamond earrings, a variety of diamond rings, a matching clutch, and a pair of strappy gold heels. She topped off her look by wearing a pink nude lip and a peachy makeup look and wore her hair in beachy waves. Overall, we love everything about Chrissy’s look!

The model, of course, didn’t attend the red carpet alone. She walked with her husband, singer, and all-around creative genius, John Legend, 41. The EGOT holder wore a long, grey suit jacket with a classic and crisp white button-down shirt, teamed with a pair of black boots. The outfit gave off a sleek vibe, perfectly complimenting Chrissy’s bright and glamorous look.

Twitter’s favorite model is no stranger to attending the Grammys with her husband of six years. John, who was nominated for both Best Traditional Pop Album for A Legendary Christmas and Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring himself and Nipsey Hussle, has been nominated a whopping 29 times overall! John is also set to perform in the all-star tribute for the late, Grammy-nominated rapper, Nipsey Hussle, alongside rappers Meek Mill, YG, and producer DJ Khaled.

The last time Chrissy attended the Grammys was in 2018. She showed up rocking a YANINA Couture sequined silver dress with draping and a matching beaded belt. The metallic midi-dress showed off her legs with a high slit, and the fabric hugged her baby bump, as she was pregnant at the time. Before walking the carpet, she shamelessly satisfied her pregnancy cravings with a feast of food from McDonald’s. In a short Instagram video, Chrissy is sitting in a hair and makeup chair, holding up a wrapped cheeseburger and soda. She told the camera, “This is my I-don’t-care-if-I-smudge-my-lipstick meal.”

On music’s biggest night, Chrissy and John are in great company. Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys is hosting, and previous Grammy winners Common, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, and Stevie Wonder, among many others, are set to present awards throughout the ceremony.