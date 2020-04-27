Chrissy Teigen Poses In Sexy Plunging Swimsuit & Claps Back At Haters Mocking Her Body

At this point, haven’t we learned not to test Chrissy Teigen on Twitter? Haters tried to troll her after she posted a ‘thirst trap’ video, but she quickly squashed the hate with her ‘happiness.’

“Don’t get too trapped,” Chrissy Teigen told all the thirsty fans out there on Apr. 26. The 34-year-old Lip Sync Battle star and uncrowned Queen of Twitter shared a video of her in a one-piece swimsuit that had a deep plunging neckline, one that gave her some incredible cleavage. “I never post thirst traps,” she playfully said in the video, “so here I am – trapping you, in thirst, with thirst.” It was a playful video, one taken to probably pass the time in quarantine. Yet, because Chrissy had the audacity to be a woman on the internet (and one that was confidently showing off her body) in came all the unsolicited comments about her body.

“So, @chrissyteigen posted a quick vid of herself in a body suite & the world went on the attack,” twitter user @JulieH1015 commented. “Men & women both throwing insults. I only WISH I could look like her! When did all these asshats become walking perfect Ken and Barbies? #douchebags.” Chrissy, while retweeting this comment, added her own two cents – and made fun of all the hate. “Everyone used to….surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life, and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways!”

“Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass,” she added, clapping back at all the unrequested criticism. “Ooooo, you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John [Legend] ‘s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!” Though it wasn’t all negative. When Jameela Jamil said that she loved the video and “didn’t see a shape. Just saw fire,” Chrissy thanked her for the compliment. “I’ve gotten used to my right angle bod, you’d think people have seen it enough that it doesn’t shock them anymore but nope lol [heart emoji].” What’s shocking is that people continue to come for Chrissy as if she isn’t somehow a Black Belt at Twitter and a master of social media clapbacks.

don’t get too trapped pic.twitter.com/bLp3dlHzIg — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Everyone used to….surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways! https://t.co/wuRwGof2sZ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Chrissy showed off two reasons for her “happiness” on Apr. 24, when she posted a picture of son Miles, 1, and daughter Luna, 4. “My bebes!” she captioned the shot of her two children looking practically identical with curly hair. Miles, who was enjoying a bowl of cereal, looked uninterested in his mother, which matched the level of interest that Chrissy had for anyone commenting on her looks.