Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Hater Who Claimed She Photoshopped Her Booty — See Epic Clap Back

Chrissy Teigen shot back at a social media user who claimed she photoshopped her backside in a new Instagram snap and her response was legendary.



Chrissy Teigen is not here for trolls on her Instagram page. On Feb. 6, the model and foodie, 34, took to her Instagram to share a fun and flirty snap of herself showing off a pair of leggings she and her husband, John Legend, 41, received in the mail. Naturally, Chrissy decided to throw on the pair of leggings, which featured images of John’s face in a heart conveniently on Chrissy’s backside! “we get … really random stuff sent to the house,” the Cravings: Hungry for More author captioned the snap. While a slew of fans were all about the photo, one user threw some shade Chrissy’s way.

“Photoshopped,” the Instagram user commented. “Why didn’t it look like that when John was in the jacuzzi like ‘wth is that.'” The latter half of the comment was likely in reference to an image of John, Chrissy, and their sweet one-and-a-half-year-old son Miles, from July 2019, featuring the trio in a hot tub on vacation. The image quickly became a meme on the internet due to John’s facial expression, seemingly displeased while looking at Chrissy bottom. But Chrissy, without hesitation, fired back at the comment, with scathing results. “maybe you’ve just never seen a girl in this position before but it’s good for looking like you have an ass.”

Fans loved Chrissy’s response, referring to her as a “queen” in the comments section of her post, and even saying they were “dead” after ready her calculated response. But this isn’t anything new for the former model. Chrissy consistently crafts some scathing clap backs and fans always love it. On Dec. 7, Chrissy shared a photo featuring her adorable little girl, Luna, 3, and some Instagram users took issue with the mother-of-two’s outfit. “Do you ever wear underwear? 🤔,” one person asked in the comments section. Naturally, Chrissy was poised with a response.

“U cold up there?” Chrissy fired back. But more people kept coming from her. One person even wrote, “Jesus cover up your daughter right there.” That’s right. Someone seriously told Chrissy to put clothes on, ignoring the fact that she once breastfed Luna! Chrissy acknowledged that point, firing back “she sucked it for months and doesn’t mind it much.” Clearly, Chrissy has more than enough quips and clap backs in her arsenal for any number of trolls. Fans just love seeing her take a stand time and again and we cannot wait to see what she posts next!