Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Trolls: Accused Of Not Wearing Undies Around Her Daughter Luna, 3

Chrissy Teigen allowed her open blazer dress to be styled by her young daughter, Luna, but mom-shamers ruined the sentimental moment. Of course, the cookbook author schooled them on why she doesn’t need to ‘cover up’ by her own child.

Don’t tell Chrissy Teigen, 34, to “cover up” around her two children. That’s what one troll commented underneath a photo of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition alum with her daughter Luna, 3, who was fixing the lapels of Chrissy’s blazer dress while looking stylish herself in an adorable zebra striped dress. “On set with my stylist,” Chrissy captioned the picture on Dec. 7 — precious, right? Apparently, the mom’s thighs and hint of side boob, which showed underneath the dress, was too much for some people to handle. One troll even accused Chrissy of going commando!

“Do you ever wear underwear? 🤔,” one person asked in the comments section. Chrissy wasn’t going to let a troll get cheeky with her, shooting back, “U cold up there?” A second troll cranked up the mom-shaming tone even higher, writing, “Jesus cover up your daughter right there.” Yes, someone seriously told Chrissy to put clothes on, ignoring the fact that she once breastfed Luna. The cookbook author pointed this out, replying, “she sucked it for months and doesn’t mind it much.”

Chrissy earns yet even more points on her running scoreboard against Internet haters. Her reputation for shutting down online trolls is unmatched in Hollywood, since we’re talking about a person who once clapped back at Donald Trump after he referred to Chrissy as John Legend’s “filthy-mouthed wife” (yeah, not cool).

Unfortunately, mom-shamers are still a regular demographic of trolls she has to deal with, who also seized upon Chrissy after trying to teach her son Miles, 1, to walk in a bathroom with marble tiling in July.

No matter what Chrissy wears — or wherever she gives her kids walking lessons — the social media queen is a wonderful mother. Fans got to see the beautiful family that Chrissy raised alongside John on their Vanity Fair cover, which was published online on Oct. 28.