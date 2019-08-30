Blake & Gwen look more in love than ever as they take their family on a getaway for the Labor Day long weekend!

Gwen Stefani, 49, and Blake Shelton, 43, are music’s sweetest couple! In a new vacation video posted to Gwen’s Instagram story on Friday, August 30, Blake gives his lady a loving kiss in a pool while Gwen gives the camera a duckface as she films the moment. The couple a family took a road trip on Thursday, August 29th — which Gwen also documented on social media — along with her three kids, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5 to the tropical looking destination.

“Spa in the rain,” Gwen narrates — showing her followers the gloomy weather through a flower filter as she then gives her youngest son a peck on the forehead. Weather aside, Gwen and Blake appeared to be having the time of their lives, goofing off with the sunglasses feature on Instagram story. “Okay, try ’em on,” Gwen directed her man, as he played around with the summer-themed filter. He stopped at a classic pair of aviators, declaring them “Iceman” — a reference to Tom Cruise‘s 1986 classic Top Gun.

The Voice judges were vacation ready, as Gwen wore a black baseball cap and puka shell necklace, while Blake rocked a palm print short sleeve shirt. The entire gang was in the pool for the moment, and everyone appeared to be having a fun and relaxing time.

The family road trip to their mystery destination also looked like a blast, as Gwen documented the adventure. “My duet with Garth Brooks as I’m driving a short bus! Woo!” Blake exclaimed as he drove, putting up the volume for his new song “Dive Bar” while the kids and other friends cheered in the background. “First time on the radio that we’ve ever heard it,” Gwen clarified in another clip, while Blake displayed an ear-to-ear grin.

Gwen and Blake are enjoying their final days of summer, as everyone heads back to school and work shortly. The couple are both reprising their roles as judges on NBC’s smash hit series The Voice, which premieres it’s 17th season September 23.