Miranda Lambert Spreads Her Wings, Decked Out In Feathery Bodysuit in Sexy ‘Bluebird’ Video

Miranda Lambert is ready to fly away and break free in her ‘Bluebird’ music video — she just needs a minute to look fabulous, first.

She can’t be tamed! Miranda Lambert gives off serious classic Miley Cyrus vibes in the new music video for “Bluebird”, which shows her as a sultry songbird sitting pretty in a birdcage. The country superstar, 36, looks absolutely gorgeous in the new visual. As the gilded birdcage spins slowly, Miranda sits perched, wearing a dramatic blue ballgown with a feathered neckline and train. Her legs are covered in crystals, her arms, covered with dark blue opera-length gloves. Dramatic, blue eyeshadow completes her stunning look.

The music video has a powerful message, too. It continues to go back and forth between a real bluebird sitting in a cage, and Miranda singing. When the camera pans out, it’s revealed that she’s actually in front of a fascinated audience staring at her onstage. At the end of the video, they both break free. She walks off with a flourish of her feathered coat. Miranda’s uplifting song, off her new album Wildcard, actually has little birds following her around like she’s Cinderella! “I love ‘Bluebird.’ It’s a song like I’ve never written before and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” she said in a statement.

“Since I wrote it, I’ve been seeing bluebirds everywhere. The bluebirds had always been there — I live on a farm — but I never saw them like I see them now. It reminds me to open my eyes to what’s around me,” she continued.

Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert stuns in this sexy visual from her “Bluebird” music video. (Vevo)

“Now, seeing a bluebird sitting on a branch means so much more to me. I see a little piece of hope there, sitting with wings, and it’s a reminder. I think this is one of those songs where every person takes what they need to from it.”