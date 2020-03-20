Miranda Lambert Spreads Her Wings, Decked Out In Feathery Bodysuit in Sexy ‘Bluebird’ Video

Miranda Lambert is ready to fly away and break free in her ‘Bluebird’ music video — she just needs a minute to look fabulous, first.

She can’t be tamed! Miranda Lambert gives off serious classic Miley Cyrus vibes in the new music video for “Bluebird”, which shows her as a sultry songbird sitting pretty in a birdcage. The country superstar, 36, looks absolutely gorgeous in the new visual. As the gilded birdcage spins slowly, Miranda sits perched, wearing a dramatic blue ballgown with a feathered neckline and train. Her legs are covered in crystals, her arms, covered with dark blue opera-length gloves. Dramatic, blue eyeshadow completes her stunning look.

The music video has a powerful message, too. It continues to go back and forth between a real bluebird sitting in a cage, and Miranda singing. When the camera pans out, it’s revealed that she’s actually in front of a fascinated audience staring at her onstage. At the end of the video, they both break free. She walks off with a flourish of her feathered coat. Miranda’s uplifting song, off her new album Wildcard, actually has little birds following her around like she’s Cinderella! “I love ‘Bluebird.’ It’s a song like I’ve never written before and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” she said in a statement.

“Since I wrote it, I’ve been seeing bluebirds everywhere. The bluebirds had always been there — I live on a farm — but I never saw them like I see them now. It reminds me to open my eyes to what’s around me,” she continued.

“Now, seeing a bluebird sitting on a branch means so much more to me. I see a little piece of hope there, sitting with wings, and it’s a reminder. I think this is one of those songs where every person takes what they need to from it.”