After being accused of living an unhealthy lifestyle, Lizzo took to TikTok to prove she spends ample time in the gym, and she showed off her intense workouts in the video.

Lizzo has NEVER been shy about shutting down her haters, and she was at it again in her latest TikTok video on June 9. The nearly one-minute clip was a compilation of Lizzo completing various workouts, including spinning on a bike, as well as showing off her figure in sexy outfits. The footage played to a voiceover of Lizzo explaining that she’s proud of her body and will never succumb to pressure to meet society’s standards.

@lizzo if you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… ok now that all the fat shamers are here 🧚🏾‍♀️✨ ♬ Buttercup – Jack Stauber

“I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all, but I’m not working out to have your ideal body type — I’m working out to have my ideal body type,” Lizzo said in the video. “And you know what that is? None of your f***ing business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job. So the next time you want to come at somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s, or workout or not workout, how about you look at your own f***ing self and worry about your own g**d*** body?”

She concluded with a fiery message. “Health is not just determined about what you look like on the outside,” the singer added. “Health is also about what happens on the inside, and a lot of y’all need to do a cleanse for your insides!” Ever since Lizzo became successful in mainstream music, she’s been fighting change the body image standards in the entertainment industry, and she’s clearly keeping it up!

Throughout her career, Lizzo has not been shy about showing off her body, despite criticism from haters who claim that the outfits she wears are not appropriate for her body type. This TikTok video was a direct shoutout to those critics, as Lizzo even captioned it, “If you’re not a fat shamer….keep scrolling….”

Of course, even before posting these workout videos, it was no secret that Lizzo was in excellent shape. Her performances are super upbeat, and full of energy and dancing. Whether it’s a one-song award show performance, or an entire sold-out show, Lizzo ALWAYS brings it!