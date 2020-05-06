Lizzo Shakes Her Backside In Short Shorts & Is Thrilled She Looks ‘So Cute’ — Watch 

Lizzo took to Instagram to spread some body positivity on May 6, and it’s the best thing you’ll see all day! The singer showed off her twerking skills in pair of hot red shorts and a crop top in a new video!

Lizzo knows how brighten the mood, especially during this global health crisis. The Grammy nominee, who celebrated her 32nd birthday on April 27, sent a positive message to her 8 million Instagram followers on Wednesday afternoon. In a video of her dancing in the mirror, she asked fans to do her a favor:

“Every time u walk by a mirror I want u to hear this,” Lizzo captioned the clip. “First of all, who told you you could be this cute? B–ch, first of all, who told you could be this cute?” she said while looking straight at the camera.

Lizzo continued to twerk in a pair of soft, red shorts and a black crop top. — A look that she was clearly feeling herself in. “I look like Mickey Mouse in these f–kin shorts,” she added. The Hustlers star, who had her hair pulled back in a low ponytail, rocked a pair of her signature hoop earrings.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Lizzo)

Lizzo’s uplifting post came after she shared her workout routine on TikTok on May 1. And, let’s just say it’s evident why she’s always feeling “good as hell.” The musician shared what appeared to be a grueling circuit of full body exercises. From start to finish, Lizzo completed arm pulls, leg lifts, medicine ball core reps, squat taps, rope throws, and weighted jumping jacks.

“Seen a lot of slim chicks posting they workouts on here so I thought I’d join the fun,” she captioned the TikTok video, encouraging fans to seek the good in themselves. “If you’re watching this just know you’re beautiful!”

Lizzo continues to be an advocate for body positivity and self-love. In her Rolling Stone cover story, published in January, the singer opened up about experiencing body dysmorphia in her late teens and early twenties. She admitted that it wasn’t until age 26 that she’d “come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved.”