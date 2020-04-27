Happy 32nd Birthday, Lizzo: Look Back At Her Sexiest Outfits Of All Time

It’s Lizzo’s 32nd birthday! While the Grammy-winner is celebrating her day, we’re looking back at some of the ‘Soulmate’ singer’s all-time sexiest outfits, from the Grammys to the American Music Awards, and so much more!

Not only does Lizzo have the “Juice,” she has the fashion sense of a true artist and burgeoning music icon. Today, the singer is celebrating her 32nd birthday, and to commemorate the occasion, we’re taking a look back at some of her all-time sexiest looks! Though Lizzo is only getting started in her career, she’s already made an impression on fans and the fashion industry at large. With her effervescent style and attitude to match, there’s no stopping Lizzo on any red carpet!

One of Lizzo’s recent, jaw-dropping looks came at the 40th Brit Awards on Feb. 18, 2020. The “Truth Hurts” singer wore a stunning, electric blue custom-made Dundas dress and wowed the press room with her confidence. Lizzo’s gown was strapless with a sweetheart neckline and featured a dramatic slit up one of Lizzo’s legs. The singer wore her hair down with soft waves and accessorized her look with layered necklaces and chandelier earrings. The look was actually Lizzo’s second outfit of the night! While walking the red carpet, Lizzo wore a Hershey bar wrapper as her gown! The star pulled her hair up in a tight bun with wisps of her hair lightly grazing her face. She truly proved that she can make anything look good!

Lizzo went for a fun, flirty look when she attended the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2020. On the red carpet, the “Like A Girl” songstress wore an orange ruffled mini-dress custom made by Valentino. With her hair pulled up in a high ponytail with side-swept bangs, Lizzo accessorized her look with a pair of earrings — a small hoop and chandelier — and a few rings. But Lizzo’s most talked about accessory was, without a doubt, her teeny tiny Valentino purse!

The true showstopper of Lizzo’s looks has to be her 2020 Grammys dress she wore on Jan. 26. Lizzo looked like music royalty when she hit the red carpet in her white Versace gown, complete with fur wrap and glitter running down the bodice of her dress. The Grammy-winner completely channeled Diana Ross‘ style in the gown, mimicking old Hollywood with a contemporary edge. Her hair was done in a classic cut with two necklaces layered around her neck and subtle earrings and rings.

Lizzo’s towering work in music and fashion has also been mirrored in how she uses her platform. In a revealing January interview with Rolling Stone, Lizzo shared that she had, “come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved. The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.” But Lizzo doesn’t want to just be synonymous with a movement; she wants to be known for her music. “I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career,” she said, adding “It’s not a trend.” To see more of Lizzo’s hottest looks of all time, check out the gallery above!