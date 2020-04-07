Lizzo took to Instagram to show off her epic dance moves to a mashup of her song ‘Good As Hell’ and Adele’s song ‘Rolling in the Deep’ while in quarantine and it thoroughly entertained her enthusiastic fans.

Lizzo, 31, was absolutely working it in her latest video! The singer took to Instagram on Apr. 7 to share a clip that showed her fully embracing her time in quarantine by twerking to a remix version of her song “Good As Hell” that included Adele‘s smash hit “Rolling in the Deep.” The confident star was wearing what appeared to be a blue hooded zip-up jumpsuit over a sports bra as she fiercely shook her behind in front of her phone camera. “I always wanted a song w Adele 😭,” she captioned the post. Check out Lizzo’s video HERE!

Fans of Lizzo took to the comments section of her post to share their opinions and they were all for her incredible moves! “AHH ICONS!” one follower wrote referring to both Lizzo and Adele. “Um yes! That would be an amazing song from 2 amazing talented women!🔥🔥🔥,” another agreed. “I love you Lizzo!! ✊🏾✊🏾,” a third follower enthused while a fourth wrote, “Y’all voices would go great together. Very powerful.”

Lizzo’s latest video was proof that she still knows how to move despite being held up at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the quarantine, she showed off similar moves on stage when she performed “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell” at the 2020 BRIT Awards in London on Feb. 18. She wore a brown leather sleeveless wave bodysuit with sheer tights and a pair of lace-up leather boots during her time on stage and she definitely hyped up the crowd, who seemed impressed by her talent.

We’re happy to see Lizzo is still entertaining us with fun videos despite being in quarantine. We’re hoping she posts more so we can continue to cheer her on!