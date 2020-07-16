Kendall Jenner, Larsa Pippen & 4 More Stars Rocking Bikinis For Sexy Mirror Selfies

This summer season is really bringing the heat, and it’s not just because it’s the hottest time of the year. These celebs are showing off their amazing bikini bodies by posting sexy mirror selfies and we’re taking a look at our faves!



We’re in the middle of summer and it’s a hot one! Not just because of the sweltering temperatures, but also due to the deluge of content from these sexy celebs. Summer is the perfect time to don that two-piece and wear it with the utmost confidence. No one knows that better than these fierce women, who choose to put their bods on full display for their fans!

Ever the social media mavens, stars like Kendall Jenner, Larsa Pippen, and so many more are rocking bikinis and showing off their style with mirror selfies on Instagram. It’s a major treat for their millions of devoted fans and followers, who cannot get enough style inspiration and a healthy dose of confidence from seeing these women flaunt their bikini bodies. We’re taking a look at some of our recent, favorite bikini selfies from these stars!

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner loves a selfie — but for our purposes, we’re focusing on her recent bikini selfie she shared to her Instagram account on Sunday July 12. In the photo, Kendall covered her face with her phone as she snapped the pic, posting it to the ‘Gram and receiving a slew of compliments in the process. The 24-year-old model struck a pose in her string bikini, swaying her hips to the side to show off her strong core. Donning a straw hat, Kendall merely captioned the image with an avocado emoji, because, why not?

Larsa Pippen

For much of quarantine, Larsa Pippen was the unassailable bikini queen. The mother-of-four, 46, proved that she’s still got — but actually, she never lost it — by posing up in a black bikini after doing 20 laps in her swimming pool. With a full face of makeup, Larsa was model-ready for her mirror selfie and proved, once again, that no one is taking her bikini queen crown!

Chrissy Teigen

Model, foodie, mother and total knockout — Chrissy Teigen was so thrilled to wear her first two-piece “in a long, long time.” The 34-year-old stunner donned a cute floral two-piece while enjoying the Fourth of July with her family. Adding to the hot pic, it was the first two-piece Chrissy has been able to wear since saying sayonara to her breast implants that she had for years! Chrissy, girl, you’ve never looked better!

Carrie Underwood

For her bikini mirror selfie, Carrie Underwood tucked away the cowgirl boots and hat and opted for a black and white two-piece that put her strong core front and center! The mother-of-two, 37, looked so confident celebrating the first day of summer by posing up in her extravagant walk-in closet while rocking her own brand, CALIA by Carrie. With a tan and some blonde beach waves, Carrie looked like the picture of summer fun!

Kaia Gerber

We couldn’t forget about Kaia Gerber‘s most recent bikini mirror selfie where she showed off the cast healing her broken arm. Sure, the cast may be a bit of a distraction, and some people might not find it sexy, but we can’t help but love Kaia for nevertheless showing off her look! The olive green bikini was a great two-piece for the 18-year-old model to wear, and despite her broken appendage, she looked just as stunning as ever!

Brielle Biermann

Brielle Biermann has basically taken these last few months and taken it upon herself to become the bikini ambassador. In a mirror selfie snap she shared on May 8, the gorgeous reality TV star, 23, showed off her tan by wearing a sexy two-piece. In her own caption, Brielle confessed that she was “feeling confident and back to [her] old self again” with this look. We couldn’t help but agree that Brielle really looks as though she’s wholly embracing her look this summer.

While we’re loving these bikini mirror selfies, there’s obviously so much more to see. Check out the gallery of bikini queens at the top of the post for more!