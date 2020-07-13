Kendall Jenner Channels Her Cowgirl Side In A Multi-Colored Bikini & Felt Hat 

Kendall Jenner is sizzling hot in a new bikini selfie she shared to Instagram on July 12! The model showed off her amazing figure in a tiny, string bikini and accessorized with a cream-colored cowboy hat.

Kendall Jenner just shared what’s arguably her sexiest selfie to date. The supermodel, 24, struck a sultry pose in a new mirror selfie she posted to Instagram on Sunday afternoon. She bared her flat tummy in a bronzed-colored two-piece that featured a double-string halter top and matching bottoms. Kendall’s suit was covered in a cool, vintage print with flowers and other intricate designs.

(Photo credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram)

Kendall, who snapped the photo in a lavish bathroom, simply captioned it using an avocado emoji. She also shared a second photo, which appeared a bit grainy, walking alongside her dog. “I love you,” her big sis, Khloe Kardashian wrote under the post. Fans also complimented Kendall’s sun-kissed skin in the comments — with some noting that her usual fair complexion takes so well to the sun.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star would most likely live in bikinis if she could. Her Instagram page includes a number of diverse bikini snaps. In a recent post — from her trip to Utah with sister Kylie Jenner and friends — KJ rocked a royal blue bikini alongside her good friend, Fai Khadra.

Kendall and Kylie jetted off to Canyon Point on July 4, where they stayed at the lavish Amangiri Resort. The sisters, along with Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster, were joined by their close pals, Maguire Amundsen, Harry Hudson, Zack Bia and Fai (mentioned above). While there, the group enjoyed incredible, scenic desert views, hiking, mountain climbing and even a few riskier ventures — including walking across a narrow suspension bridge over a massive gorge — as seen on Kylie’s social media.